July 8 Independent Oil and Gas Plc
* Long term financing is expected to be split between equity
and debt with significant majority being debt.
* Potential funder is expected to subscribe for up to
30,012,610 ordinary shares of 1p each
* This would equate to gross proceeds of approximately £7.1m
in cash for an equity stake of up to 29.9%
* Debt facility is expected to be completed approximately
two months after equity funding and is expected to be available
in two tranches
* Is in discussions regarding a contract for a
semi-submersible drilling rig to drill Skipper commitment well
* Skipper commitment well is expected to be drilled in
mid-2016
