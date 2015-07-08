Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 8 Weedo Polska SA (in process of changing name to SeaMaster Aircraft SA) :
* Changes terms of reverse merger transaction: to buy 50 percent in SeaMaster Aircraft LLC, instead of 100 percent in Weedo Polska Sp. z o.o.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order