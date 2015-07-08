July 8 Advtech Ltd :

* Headline earnings per share for six months ended June 30, 2015 will be between 20 pct and 30 pct higher than comparative reporting period for six months ended 30 June 2014

* Six-Month EPS, HEPS are expected to be between 24.1-26.1 cents versus 20.1 cents for both for comparative period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)