July 8 Beneteau SA :

* Reports Q3 revenue of 383 million euros ($424 million), up by 24.2 percent on a reported basis and up by 13.7 percent like-for-like and at constant exchange rates

* Says it is possible to confirm the full-year forecasts for 2014-15: over 10 percent growth for the boat business and a slightly higher-than-forecast contraction for the housing business

