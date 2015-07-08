Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 8 Linedata Services SA :
* Reports H1 revenue of 83.3 million euros ($92.22 million), up by 9 percent
* Q2 revenue is 43.3 million euros, up by 9.6 percent
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9033 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order