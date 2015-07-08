BRIEF-Honz Pharmaceutical plans VC investment unit in Tibet
* Says it plans to use 30 million yuan to set up a wholly owned venture capital investment unit in Tibet
July 8 Diagnostic Medical Systems SA :
* Acquires AXS Medical
* AXS Medical is a Bordeaux based company developping medical devices for the assessment and monitoring of deformations of the spine by 3D modeling
* Says warrants will have an exercise price of $0.9375