BRIEF-Atossa Genetics prices $4 mln public offering
* Says warrants will have an exercise price of $0.9375 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
July 8 Erytech Pharma SA :
* Reports no income from activities in Q2 2015
* Net use of cash for operational and investing activities amounts to 3.4 million euros ($3.8 million) for Q2 and 6.4 million for H1 of 2015
* Says the cash position was 34.0 million euros at end of Q1 2015 and 37.0 million euros at end of 2014
* Says Q2 2015 ended with a cash balance of 30.6 million euros
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9040 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says warrants will have an exercise price of $0.9375 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, March 29 German drugmaker Stada , at the centre of a takeover battle between two private equity consortia, said fourth-quarter adjusted net income slipped 4 percent, revising lower preliminary unaudited results it posted earlier this month after fully taking into account a smaller acquisition.