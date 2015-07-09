UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 9 Agrana Beteiligungs AG :
* Q1 group's revenue declined by 5.3 pct in the first three months, to 612.7 million euros
* Q1 EBIT, at 31.6 million euros, was down significantly, with a decline of 40.3 pct from the prior year's first quarter
* Q1 profit for the period was 21.6 million euros (Q1 of prior year: 39.2 million euros)
* Maintains its forecast of a significant decrease in EBIT for the full year 2015/16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.