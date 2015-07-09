UPDATE 1-PPG executives bring their campaign to Akzo Nobel's backyard
* Investors press for PPG to get a hearing (Updates with quotes, details.)
July 9 Arco Vara AS :
* Says signed pre-purchase agreement with Ritorex EOOD for acquisition of set of land plots with total area of 2,470 square metres on Lachezar Stanchev street, Iztok district, Sofia
* Says transaction is structured as acquisition of shares of company Sofia Parkside EOOD which is sole owner of land Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Investors press for PPG to get a hearing (Updates with quotes, details.)
DUBAI, March 23 Saudi Aramco has chosen a commonly used hybrid structure for a domestic offer of riyal-denominated Islamic bonds that will be the state-owned oil giant's first debt sale, the prospectus for the offer showed.