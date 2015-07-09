July 9 Arco Vara AS :

* Says signed pre-purchase agreement with Ritorex EOOD for acquisition of set of land plots with total area of 2,470 square metres on Lachezar Stanchev street, Iztok district, Sofia

* Says transaction is structured as acquisition of shares of company Sofia Parkside EOOD which is sole owner of land Source text for Eikon:

