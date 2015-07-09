MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 21
DUBAI, March 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 9 Russia's Magnit :
* Announces 24.57 percent retail sales growth in roubles to 78.52 billion roubles ($1.38 billion) for June 2015;
* Says Q2 like-for-like sales rise 8.61 percent, year-on-year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.8355 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova)
DUBAI, March 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.