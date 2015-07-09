BRIEF-Medigene revises collaboration with Mitsui Norin
* Today announced a new contractual arrangement with Mitsui Norin Co. Ltd, regarding its drug Veregen
July 9 Sanochemia Pharmazeutika AG :
* Decentralised procedure for Carofertin successful
* Shortly the respective national marketing authorizations are expected
* Expects first revenues in targeted countries in financial year 2015/16
* Is expanding clinical evaluation of SGX clarity system at clinical research sites across Europe