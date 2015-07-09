July 9 Euronext:

* Total number of shares allocated within the Biophytis IPO offer: 1,672,500 new shares

* Offering share price for the Biophytis IPO offer: 6.0 euros ($6.63)

* Total number of Biophytis shares admitted to trading: 5,442,135 shares Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9055 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)