Saudi Aramco selects Samba Capital as local IPO adviser -sources
DUBAI, March 23 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected Samba Capital as one of two banks to work as an adviser for its share sale in Riyadh, banking sources told Reuters on Thursday.
July 9 Financial Conduct Authority:
* Review into quality of mortgage advice has found that although most customers receive suitable advice, further work is needed to improve standards (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
DUBAI, March 23 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected Samba Capital as one of two banks to work as an adviser for its share sale in Riyadh, banking sources told Reuters on Thursday.
* VW finance arm eyes bond market return before end-June (Adds CFO comment, detail on bond market return and background)