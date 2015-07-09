BRIEF-Medigene revises collaboration with Mitsui Norin
* Today announced a new contractual arrangement with Mitsui Norin Co. Ltd, regarding its drug Veregen
July 9 Mediclinic International Ltd :
* Terms announcement relating to proposed restructure of Mpilo 1 BEE transaction
* Mediclinic will repurchase 23,377,488 listed ordinary Mediclinic shares from Mpilo 1
* Mpilo 1 will use portion of proceeds to settle existing funding and fund exit of certain shareholders of MP1 Investment Holdings Proprietary Ltd
* Mpilo 1 will raise additional funding from third party financiers on more favourable and sustainable terms than those pertaining to existing funding
* Lock-In period will be extended by an additional three years to Dec. 31, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Today announced a new contractual arrangement with Mitsui Norin Co. Ltd, regarding its drug Veregen
* Is expanding clinical evaluation of SGX clarity system at clinical research sites across Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: