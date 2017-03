July 9 Lukoil :

* Says raised financing in the amount of 30 billion roubles ($527.51 million) from Alfa Bank;

* Interest rate is based on key interest rate of Bank of Russia;

* The funds will be used for general corporate purposes. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.8713 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova)