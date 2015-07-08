BRIEF-Systems Technology signs contract worth 18.29 bln won
* Says it signed a 18.29 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment
July 8 Concept Liberty Group SA :
* Rafal Plewinski resigned from chairman of management board post as of July 7
* To retire 400,000 shares (0.95 pct stake) of its common stock on April 14