July 8 Jcdecaux SA :

* Jcdecaux ATA wins the advertising contract at the new prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz international airport in Madinah

* Agreement has been reached with Tibah (consortium between TAV airports, Saudi Oger and Al Rajhi) and to last 10 years

* Jcdecaux ATA is a subsidiary jointly held by Jcdecaux ATA (60 pct) and ATA (40 pct)

