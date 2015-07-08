BRIEF-Systems Technology signs contract worth 18.29 bln won
* Says it signed a 18.29 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment
July 8 Jcdecaux SA :
* Jcdecaux ATA wins the advertising contract at the new prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz international airport in Madinah
* Agreement has been reached with Tibah (consortium between TAV airports, Saudi Oger and Al Rajhi) and to last 10 years
* Jcdecaux ATA is a subsidiary jointly held by Jcdecaux ATA (60 pct) and ATA (40 pct)
* To retire 400,000 shares (0.95 pct stake) of its common stock on April 14