BRIEF-Luzerner Kantonalbank issues 0.200 pct bond of CHF 400 million
* Has issued a 0.200 pct bond of 400 million Swiss francs ($402.45 million) (with reopening) on 22 March 2017 with a maturity of eight years
July 9 Perrot Duval Holding SA :
* Confirms its last forecast
* Sees sales drop to 44.1 million Swiss francs ($46.67 million)(from 51.6 million Swiss francs a year ago) and its profit after tax reduced to 0.1 million francs (from 0.9 million francs as at 30 April 2014) for its full fiscal year 2014/15 Source text: bit.ly/1Hjgs0D Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9449 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Has issued a 0.200 pct bond of 400 million Swiss francs ($402.45 million) (with reopening) on 22 March 2017 with a maturity of eight years
FRANKFURT, March 23 The following table lists maintenance outages and unscheduled stoppages at Swiss nuclear power plants. Maintenance usually takes place in the spring and summer. Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...) PLANT MW TIME PERIOD LEAD OPERATOR CURRENT OUTAGES Beznau 1 365 Mar 13, 2015 - Apr 30, 2017 Axpo (1) ...............................................