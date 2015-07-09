July 9 Roodmicrotec N.V. :

* Preliminary sales in first half of 2015 rise to 4.912 million euros ($5.45 million), or 3 pct compared to first half of 2014 (4.771 million euros)

* Rise is mainly due to automotive sector

* Maintain sales target for 2015

* Now expects to realise at least clear sales growth in second half of 2015 and significant sales growth in 2016 and beyond