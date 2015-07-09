July 9 Adomos SA :

* Result of exercice of "BSA 2013" (warrants)

* Total of 40.9 million of "BSA 2013" have been exerciced (84 pct of warrants issued)

* After these operations, share capital of the company, as of July 8, is 2,923,124.53 euros ($3.25 million) for a total of 292,312,453 shares

($1 = 0.9005 euros)