BRIEF-Medigene revises collaboration with Mitsui Norin
* Today announced a new contractual arrangement with Mitsui Norin Co. Ltd, regarding its drug Veregen
July 9 Theraclion SA :
* Receives an additional financing of 1.1 million euros ($1.22 million) from Bpifrance's "industrial strategic innovation" program
* Has obtained new funding following achievement of fifth milestone (out of seven) of its TUCE project which is being run in collaboration with Supersonic Imagine
* This financial backing of 1.1 million euros, in form of a repayable advance from Bpifrance was next step after progress made last year and payment of 900,000 euros
This tranche was unlocked following european clinical trial success and launch of a US fibroadenoma study
($1 = 0.8998 euros)
Is expanding clinical evaluation of SGX clarity system at clinical research sites across Europe