Retailer Ted Baker's profit rises on strong UK, Europe sales
March 23 Fashion retailer Ted Baker reported on Thursday a 4.4 percent rise in annual pretax profit, as retail sales surged in Britain and the rest of Europe by more than 10 percent.
July 9 Spirent Communications Plc
* Half year 2015 update
* Announces following trading update for half year ended 30 June 2015
* Order intake in Q2 was up 10 percent over same period last year at approximately $127.0 million, exceeding board's expectations (Q2 2014: $115.3 million)
* Revenue growth of 12 percent over same period in 2014 to around $122.0 million (Q2 2014: $109.1 million), was slightly below our expectations
* Revenue impacted by orders received too late in quarter to be converted into revenue
* All business segments reported growth in revenue over same period last year
* For first half year 2015 order intake was around $226.0 million and revenue was about $218.0 million (H1 2014 $217.1 million and $221.0 million respectively) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 Britain's Kier Group is on track to meet its full-year expectations, the construction and support services company said on Thursday, as it reported a 4 percent rise in first-half profit and a larger order book.