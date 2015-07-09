Retailer Ted Baker's profit rises on strong UK, Europe sales
March 23 Fashion retailer Ted Baker reported on Thursday a 4.4 percent rise in annual pretax profit, as retail sales surged in Britain and the rest of Europe by more than 10 percent.
July 9 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd
* Continues to produce at stable rates from both Shaikan production facilities
* Production guidance below has been adjusted to take into account potential offtake and market constraints
* Rolling production average from Shaikan field for past two months has been 38,000 bopd and a new daily production record of 44,600 BOPD was established on 21 June 2015
* Daily production average for year is expected to be between 30,000 and 34,000 BOPD
* An additional payment of US$6.7 million gross (US$5.4 million net to Gulf Keystone) has now been received by company for crude oil exported in June 2015 by truck to Turkish coast
* As of 8 July 2015, company's cash position was US$72.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
March 23 Britain's Kier Group is on track to meet its full-year expectations, the construction and support services company said on Thursday, as it reported a 4 percent rise in first-half profit and a larger order book.