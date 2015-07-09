July 9 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd

* Continues to produce at stable rates from both Shaikan production facilities

* Production guidance below has been adjusted to take into account potential offtake and market constraints

* Rolling production average from Shaikan field for past two months has been 38,000 bopd and a new daily production record of 44,600 BOPD was established on 21 June 2015

* Daily production average for year is expected to be between 30,000 and 34,000 BOPD

* An additional payment of US$6.7 million gross (US$5.4 million net to Gulf Keystone) has now been received by company for crude oil exported in June 2015 by truck to Turkish coast

* As of 8 July 2015, company's cash position was US$72.1 million