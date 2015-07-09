UPDATE 1-PPG executives bring their campaign to Akzo Nobel's backyard
* Investors press for PPG to get a hearing (Updates with quotes, details.)
July 9 Investment AB Oresund
* Net asset value 177 sek/share at quarter end, up 16.1 percent, adjusted for dividend, since year-end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
* Investors press for PPG to get a hearing (Updates with quotes, details.)
DUBAI, March 23 Saudi Aramco has chosen a commonly used hybrid structure for a domestic offer of riyal-denominated Islamic bonds that will be the state-owned oil giant's first debt sale, the prospectus for the offer showed.