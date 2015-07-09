Retailer Ted Baker's profit rises on strong UK, Europe sales
March 23 Fashion retailer Ted Baker reported on Thursday a 4.4 percent rise in annual pretax profit, as retail sales surged in Britain and the rest of Europe by more than 10 percent.
July 9 IQE Plc
* IQE and Cardiff University establish a joint venture
* Joint venture to lead development and commercialization of compound semiconductor technologies in europe
* JV will be jointly owned and jointly controlled by Cardiff University and IQE Plc
* IQE will contribute equipment with a market value of 12 mln stg, which will be matched by a 12 mln stg cash contribution from Cardiff University
* Will also license certain intellectual property to JV
* JV will be established effective from 1 August 2015, which will create a non-cash exceptional gain of approximately 4.7 mln stg in IQE's accounts
* On that date, IQE will receive and recognise revenue of 2 mln stg relating to IP license
* Both partners see very significant benefits accruing from JV.
March 23 Britain's Kier Group is on track to meet its full-year expectations, the construction and support services company said on Thursday, as it reported a 4 percent rise in first-half profit and a larger order book.