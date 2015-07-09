BRIEF-Medigene revises collaboration with Mitsui Norin
* Today announced a new contractual arrangement with Mitsui Norin Co. Ltd, regarding its drug Veregen
July 9 Spineway SAS :
* H1 revenue of 2.8 million euros ($3.11 million), up 6.6 pct
* Confirms target of 2 digits growth for FY 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1NUO1eN
($1 = 0.8998 euros)
* Is expanding clinical evaluation of SGX clarity system at clinical research sites across Europe