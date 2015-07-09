July 9 Plus500 Ltd :

* Trading update for six months ended June 30, 2015

* Revenues in Q2 were lower than same quarter last year due to a combination of quieter markets and temporary suspension of trading activity in plus500 UK business

* Second skilled person's final report on plus500 UK's existing customers was issued to FCA on July 3

* This covered reviews of a sample of trades and other transactions in a number of areas, all of which received satisfactory results

* Overall conclusion of sample test was that there was no indication that UK company had breached requirement 2(i) of second VREQ that was agreed with FCA

* Report made some recommendations on areas for further improvements identified in review, each of which have been taken into consideration in revision of UK company's financial crime policies and procedures

* Will continue to invest in acquiring new customers for its future growth

* Now expects that revenue for 2015 will be similar to that achieved in 2014 but board still expect margins to be significantly lower

* Plus500 group continues to be subject of a high level of regulatory scrutiny Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)