Retailer Ted Baker's profit rises on strong UK, Europe sales
March 23 Fashion retailer Ted Baker reported on Thursday a 4.4 percent rise in annual pretax profit, as retail sales surged in Britain and the rest of Europe by more than 10 percent.
July 9 John Laing Environmental Assets Group Ltd
* Notes chancellor's statement in budget in relation to removal of climate change levy exemption for renewable electricity
* Impact of this measure is that certain assets held by JLEN will no longer receive additional revenue from levy exemption certificates
* Also note statement in budget regarding reduction in corporation tax rate to 19 pct in 2017 and 18 pct in 2020
* Net impact of these changes on company's NAV as at 31 March 2015 is estimated to be a reduction of approximately 0.6 pence per share
* Dividend target remains unchanged, being 6.054 pence per share for year to 31 March 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 Britain's Kier Group is on track to meet its full-year expectations, the construction and support services company said on Thursday, as it reported a 4 percent rise in first-half profit and a larger order book.