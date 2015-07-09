UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 9 Astrazeneca Plc
* Agreement with Tillotts on Entocort
* Entered into an agreement with Tillotts Pharma AG, part of Zeria Group, for divestment of global rights, outside US, to Entocort
* Tillotts will pay AstraZeneca $215 million upon completion of transaction to acquire rights to sell and develop Entocort capsules and Enema formulations outside US
* Transaction does not include transfer of any AstraZeneca employees or facilities
* Transaction is expected to complete in second half of 2015, subject to customary closing conditions, and it does not impact AstraZeneca's financial guidance for 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.