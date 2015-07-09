July 9 Societe Centrale Des Bois Et Des Scieries De La Manche Sa :

* Announces completion of fund raising through the exercise of warrants

* In H1 2015, 5,171,600 warrants have been exercised allowing to raise 3 million euros ($3.33 million) through the issuance of 517,160 new shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9009 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)