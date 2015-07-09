July 9 Anoto Group AB :

* Extends exclusivity agreement with partner TStudy China Co Ltd.

* The agreement that was signed today is an extension to agreement that was signed on August 20, 2013

* The exclusive distribution agreement is for 5 years subject to TStudy purchase of a minimum of 2 million pens over the exclusivity period Source text for Eikon:

