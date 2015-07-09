Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 9 STMicro :
* Stmicroelectronics and the French institute of materials, microelectronics and nanosciences in provence have set up a new joint research laboratory
* Joint laboratory will focus on 2 main areas of research: effect of radiation on digital nanometer-scale circuits and electrical reliability of nanometer-scale cmos technologies Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order