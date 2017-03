July 9 Solidarity

* Solidarity concerned about possible retrenchments at Kumba

* Is concerned about high incidence of retrenchments in mining industry.

* Company has invited solidarity to participate in consultation process on restructuring

* Kumba Iron Ore today in a section 189 notice announced that it would soon start with a large-scale restructuring process at its Sishen and Kolomela mines

* Solidarity says will participate in consultation process led by commission for conciliation, mediation and arbitration Further company coverage: