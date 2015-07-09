UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 9 Coca-cola Icecek As :
* Consolidated sales volume declined by 1.1 percent in H1 to 561 mln uc, cycling 10 percent volume growth in H1 2014
* International sales volume accounted for 49 percent of total volume in H1 compared to 48 percent H1 2014
* Turkey sales volume declined by 1.4 percent in Q2, while H1 volume figure was down by 4.2 pct to 285 mln uc
* International operations delivered 0.7 percent and 2.2 percent volume growth in Q2 and H1 respectively
* H1 sales volume of international operations reached 277 mln uc
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.