BRIEF-China life insurance says proposed to enter into framework agreement with Chongqing Trust
* Company proposed to enter into framework agreement with Chongqing Trust
July 9 Aedifica SA :
* Announces a new investment following the capital increase; the acquisition of the Senior Flandria assisted-living apartment building in Bruges, Belgium
* Acquisition of property is through the acquisition of 100 percent of the shares of limited liability companies senior Hotel Flandria NV and Patrimoniale Flandria NV
Source text: bit.ly/1LYzEI9 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Company proposed to enter into framework agreement with Chongqing Trust
* Tianjin Xingtai and vendor entered into framework agreement