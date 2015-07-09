July 9 Aedifica SA :

* Announces a new investment following the capital increase; the acquisition of the Senior Flandria assisted-living apartment building in Bruges, Belgium

* Acquisition of property is through the acquisition of 100 percent of the shares of limited liability companies senior Hotel Flandria NV and Patrimoniale Flandria NV

Source text: bit.ly/1LYzEI9 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)