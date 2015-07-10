July 10 Kinepolis Group NV :

* Says over the past few days, it has reached an agreement in principle pertaining to the takeover of the Utopolis group (Utopia SA), subject to certain conditions

* Utopolis comprises 13 cinema complexes located in four countries, i.e. the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Belgium and France

* Will seek approval from Belgian competition authorities with respect to takeover of Belgian cinema complexes