* Q2 gross premiums written 635.8 million Norwegian crowns ($78.62 million), up 17 pct from 542.2 million crowns year ago

* Q2 net combined ratio 87.0 pct, up from 85.8 pct year ago

* Q2 operating profit 118.4 million Norwegian crowns, down from 174.5 million crowns

* Says overall expectations to 2015 are an operating profit of 600 million crowns, a 22 pct growth in GWP and a net combined ratio of 86 pct, in line with the guiding per Q1 2015

