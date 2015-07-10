July 10 Orexo

* Q2 earnings after tax were SEK -84.6 million vs year-ago 50.2 million

* Q2 total net revenues amounted to SEK 126.5 million vs year-ago 117.3 million

* Mean forecast for Orexo was Q2 revenues SEK 153 million, earnings after tax SEK -33.3 million - Reuters poll

* Says "second quarter has not met our ambitions of continuous growth in the overall market share of Zubsolv"

* Says overall market for Zubsolv has shown limited dynamics during Q2

* Says total market shares between competing products have only moved marginally

* Says in an effort to further catalyze sales of Zubsolv, we have made changes in commercial leadership structure during Q2

* Says we believe these changes will improve performance this year based on enhanced agility

* Says confident will see good progress in second half of 2015