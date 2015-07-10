UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 10 French Connection Group Plc
* Adam Castleton, group finance director, to step down to take up position of group chief financial officer at LSL Property Services
* Search for his replacement is underway and a further announcement on timing of Mr Castleton's departure date will be made in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.