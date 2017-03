July 9 Invalda INVL AB :

* Says invested into its investment company INVL Technology 2.3 million euros ($2.54 million) and will hold a 15.7 percent stake

* During public offering of the shares Invalda INVL invested 1.4 million euros and additional 0.9 million euros in shares acquired from INVL Technology managers and founders

* In all deals price per share amounted to 1.65 euros ($1 = 0.9060 euros)