July 9 Ubisoft Entertainment SA :

* Reports sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2015-2016 of 96.6 million euros ($106.6 million), down by 73.2 percent (75.6 percent at constant exchange rates) compared to 360.1 million euros for first-quarter 2014-2015

* Says the first-quarter 2015-16 sales figure was higher than the target of about 80 million euros announced when Ubisoft released its fiscal 2014-15 results

* Expects second-quarter 2015-2016 sales to come in at about 90 million euros

* Confirms targets for full-year 2015-2016, with sales expected to be stable compared with full-year 2014-15 and non-IFRS operating income projected to represent at least 200 million euros

