July 9 Evolis SA :

* Reports H1 consolidated sales of 38.7 million euros ($42.7 million), up by 38.7 percent

* Q2 consolidated sales is 20.8 million euros, up by 40.5 percent

* Enhances its objective of annual revenue growth to 20 percent compared to the one realized in 2014

($1 = 0.9069 euros)