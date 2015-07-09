BRIEF-Singulex says expanding clinical evaluation of sgx clarity system
* Is expanding clinical evaluation of SGX clarity system at clinical research sites across Europe
July 9 Spineguard SA :
* Reports 41 percent growth and 3 million euros ($3.31 million) revenue for the first half of 2015
* Q2 revenue is 1.4 million euros, up by 35 percent ($1 = 0.9074 euros)
* Ensign Group - acquired operations of desert view senior living, a 100-unit assisted living, memory care facility in Las Vegas subject to long-term lease