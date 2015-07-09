July 9 Euronext:

* Cellnovo Group SA announces results of public offering

* The total number of shares admitted to trading is 10,683,873

* Offering price is 10.63 euros ($11.72) per share

* Total number of shares allocated to the offer is 2,969,557 following partial exercise of the extension option and before any exercise of the over allotment option Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9074 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)