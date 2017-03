July 10 Siegfried Holding Ltd :

* Siegfried and Celgene, American bio-technology company, have put their existing close cooperation on a firm long-term footing

* Agreement, which replaces a cooperation agreement signed in 2006, includes acquisition of a production building in pharmapark Siegfried in Zofingen Source text: bit.ly/1grkvSS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)