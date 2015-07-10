BRIEF-Aedifica acquires 2 sites in Hilversum, the Netherlands
* Expands its dutch portfolio with addition of two sites in hilversum (the netherlands)
July 10 Protector Forsikring ASA :
* Contemplates issuing subordinated debt
* Says Board directed the administration to make the necessary preparations for issuing subordinated debt of not more than 500 million Norwegian crowns ($61.82 million)
* Placement of loan is expected to take place during autumn of 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0874 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Expands its dutch portfolio with addition of two sites in hilversum (the netherlands)
* Stephen Dattels, co-chairman of company, has resigned from his role with company with immediate effect