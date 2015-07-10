July 10 Protector Forsikring ASA :

* Contemplates issuing subordinated debt

* Says Board directed the administration to make the necessary preparations for issuing subordinated debt of not more than 500 million Norwegian crowns ($61.82 million)

* Placement of loan is expected to take place during autumn of 2015

