July 10 Kainos Group Plc

* Admission to official list and to trading on main market of London Stock Exchange

* Dealings commence at 8:00 a.m. on 10 July 2015

* 117,955,532 ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each will today be admitted to premium listing segment of official list of FCA and to trading on main market of LSE

* Dealings will commence at 8.00am under TIDM code KNOS with isin number of GB00BZ0D6727