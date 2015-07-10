Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 10 Kainos Group Plc
* Admission to official list and to trading on main market of London Stock Exchange
* Dealings commence at 8:00 a.m. on 10 July 2015
* 117,955,532 ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each will today be admitted to premium listing segment of official list of FCA and to trading on main market of LSE
* Dealings will commence at 8.00am under TIDM code KNOS with isin number of GB00BZ0D6727 Further company coverage:
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order