July 10 Active Energy Group Plc

* Aware of market speculation concerning law passed by Ukrainian parliament on 8 July 2015 banning export of unprocessed wood from country

* New legislation stipulates a 10-year ban for 'unprocessed wood including raw wood

* Board believes will have a positive impact on AEG's Ukrainian wood chip processing operations

* New law will not affect operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: