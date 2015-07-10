July 10 Sefton Resources Inc

* James Ellerton filed an involuntary petition under chapter 7 of us bankruptcy code in us bankruptcy court for district of colorado

* Co believes that Ellerton has filed petition in bad faith, and that petition is invalid under us bankruptcy code

* Will move to dismiss petition, and will seek all available remedies under code, including attorneys' fees, costs, and compensatory or punitive damages

* Company's understanding that filing of petition will not hinder company from pursuing all available counterclaims and remedies in original Ellerton action