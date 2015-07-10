July 10 Sefton Resources Inc
* James Ellerton filed an involuntary petition under chapter
7 of us bankruptcy code in us bankruptcy court for district of
colorado
* Co believes that Ellerton has filed petition in bad faith,
and that petition is invalid under us bankruptcy code
* Will move to dismiss petition, and will seek all available
remedies under code, including attorneys' fees, costs, and
compensatory or punitive damages
* Company's understanding that filing of petition will not
hinder company from pursuing all available counterclaims and
remedies in original Ellerton action
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)