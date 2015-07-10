July 10 Atrium Ljungberg AB

* Jan-Jun net sales SEK 1.187 million (1.131)

* Jan-Jun net result SEK 1.444 million (311)

* Says increases the 2015 profit forecast before changes in value and tax by 20 million to SEK 940 million